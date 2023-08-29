News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri Medical College launches Online OPD Ticket Booking via QR Code

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Government Medical College introduced an online OPD ticketing system through QR code scanning starting from Tuesday. Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College, also mentioned that there would be no charge for these online tickets. Those with smart phones can directly scan the QR code to book their OPD tickets online. However, for those who do not have smart phones, the previous arrangement will still be available.

8 arrested with illegal gold biscuits

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested eight people with illegal foreign gold biscuits. According to DRI, the accused were bringing the gold by three different trains. DRI conducted raids in the trains and took the eight to Siliguri DRI office, where they recovered 9 kg 543 grams gold valued at Rs 5 crore 59 lakh 60 thousand 900. The accused have been identified as Dilbar Mia, Noor Mohammad Mia, Raziul Haque, Mehbub Hussain, Raziul Rahman, Russell Haque, Rubal Hossain and Shahnoor Haque. The gold was brought from Bangladesh. All the accused have been sent to custody.

Five Arrested with 85 Cartons of Banned Cough Syrup in Mekhliganj

Cooch Behar: The Mekhliganj Police Station arrested five persons with 85 cartons of banned cough syrup following a tip-off. According to police sources, they received a report about a suspiciously parked car in Changrabandha Bazar. Upon searching the car, they found 85 cartons of banned cough syrup, totaling about 8,500 bottles.

Tea Garden Ambulance Service Launched in Alipurduar District

Alipurduar: Ambulance services commenced on Tuesday in three tea gardens in Alipurduar district as part of a state government initiative. The inauguration of this ambulance service took place at the Garganda, Dhumchipara, and Tulshipara tea gardens in the district on Tuesday. The event saw the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik.