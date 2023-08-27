News at a Glance

experts from ISRO set to visit Jadavpur University soon

Kolkata: A team of experts from ISRO are soon going to visit the Jadavpur University to look into the technical aspects and facilities required. The research organisation was contacted by Governor C V Ananda Bose to identify appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging on the university campuses. A source in Jadavpur University said that the university authorities have already sanctioned an order to a state undertaking WEBEL Technology Limited for the installation of CCTVs in the strategic points, including main gates of the campus. Two JU professors involved in ISRO’s soft landing project

Kolkata: Two Jadavpur University professors, involved in a soft-landing project for a planetary mission sponsored by ISRO, arranged a demonstration of soft landing using computer simulation for students here, a day after Chandrayaan-3’s successful touchdown on Moon. Professor of department of power engineering Amitava Gupta and associate professor of electronics and telecommunications Sayan Chatterjee were not in the core team of Chandrayaan-3 but works for ISRO-sponsored RESPOND project. The main objective of the RESPOND is to establish strong links with premiere academic institutions in the country to carry out research and development projects which are of relevance to space and derive useful outputs of such R&D to support ISRO programmes.