News at a Glance

BJP MLA Durga Murmu resigns from his post of General Secy

Siliguri: Durga Murmu, the MLA of Phansidewa and General Secretary of Siliguri BJP organizing committee, has resigned from his post of General Secretary. He said, as he is an MLA, he has an immense workload for which he is unable to give sufficient time to the party post, hence he has resigned the post. He has given a resignation letter to the District President. On Thursday 33 persons resigned from their posts in the BJP party in Siliguri.

Body of a woman found in Fulbari

Siliguri: Hanging body of a woman was recovered from her house in Fulbari near Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Soma Roy (34 years). On Friday morning, she woke up and went about doing household chores . Her mother had gone to a neighbor’s house. When she returned, she found Soma’s hanging. NJP police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Jalpaiguri: Unidentified woman’s body Found in river

Jalpaiguri: The dead body of an unidentified woman was spotted by residents in the Gathiya river in the south Chhattondu village area of Nagrakata block in Jalpaiguri. The Nagrakata police station arrived and retrieved the dead body. The deceased has not been identified yet. The local gram panchayat has been notified to aid in the identification process.