News at a Glance

Raiganj University gets new V-C

Raiganj: After being appointed by Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose, Dipak Kumar Roy took the charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday. He was a professor of the Bengali department of the university. The post of V-C in Raiganj University was vacant for around two and half months. Reportedly, on Monday evening, the Governor spoke with Dipak Kumar Roy over the phone. He was then appointed as the V-C of the university. After taking charge, Dipak Kumar Roy said: “In the absence of V-C, the staff and students of the university had to face difficulties. I will work towards removing all such problems.”

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The body of a youth named Rajiv Sarkar was recovered from a house in Lohar Pool area of Cooch Behar on Monday night. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against a girl (from whose house the body was recovered) and her parents at Pundibari Police Station. The girl has been arrested by the police. Reportedly, the two had a long-standing relationship, but the girl recently got engaged to another person. On Monday, Rajiv left home to meet the girl and later that night, the girl contacted Rajiv’s relative and conveyed that he was unwell. However, when Rajiv’s family arrived, they found him lifeless.

six, including school students, injured in road accident

Siliguri: Six people were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup van at Schooldangi More in Naxalbari on Tuesday morning. The pickup van lost control and hit the passenger vehicle and sped away from the spot. Six people, including three school students and two Asha workers along with the driver of the passenger vehicle, were injured in the incident. Naxalbari Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Naxalbari Hospital.