News at a Glance

Fire at biscuit-making factory

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a biscuit-making factory in Kharagpur in Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Monday morning, officials said. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 9:15 am, they said. The blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets, and hence all the fire tenders are working, the officials said. “We have succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby areas, including an adjacent petrol pump,” a fire brigade official said. There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory that is located on the outskirts of Kharagpur town. The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, officials added.

fire breaks out in front of Simpark, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at the New Market area after a fire broke out in a hoarding in front of gate number 2 of Simpark on Monday afternoon. Two fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused within half an hour. However, no one was injured in the incident. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit.