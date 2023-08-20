News at a Glance

Alipurduar Police Arrest one with over Rs 6 lakh Counterfeit Currency

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar police arrested one Brajen Shil from the Majherdabri area, adjacent to Alipurduar city, on Saturday night and recovered Rs 6 lakh and 33 thousand counterfeit currency from his possession. Kuntal Banerjee, Additional Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar, said: “Upon examination, experts confirmed that the 266 notes of Rs 500 denomination are counterfeit. Remaining Rs 5 lakh has not been verified yet. This will be done on Monday. We are currently investigating whether the individual apprehended with the counterfeit notes has any connections to international or inter-state counterfeit currency gangs.”

Crude bombs recovered in Malda

Malda: The police recovered 11 crude bombs from a mango orchard of Jainpur village in Kumbhira Gram Panchayat under the Baishnabnagar police station on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit went to the spot and diffused the bombs. Some locals had spotted these explosives in a mango orchard and informed the police. The police have initiated an investigation.

Two die while removing wooden shuttering of septic tank

Jalpaiguri: Two youths died while removing the shuttering of a newly-constructed septic tank in Jalpaiguri. The incident occurred on Sunday in Kalibari area of Teshimala number 7 under Malbazar police station. The deceased youths have been identified as Shahid Haque (20) and Aminur Islam (24). The two brothers were masons by profession. According to local sources, a septic tank was being constructed at the house of one Ukil Roy, a resident of Kalibari area. When Shahid Haque went to open the shuttering inside the tank, it fell on him and Aminur entered the tank to save his brother. Ainur Haque, a local Panchayat member, said: “Both the boys are from the locality. The fire brigade was called in. They removed the accumulated water with a pump and rescued them. The two were then rushed to the Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital where they were declared dead.”