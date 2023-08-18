News at a Glance

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 5 Lakh Seized

Cooch Behar: A special team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), based on a tip off, apprehended an individual with approximately Rs 5 lakh worth of brown sugar during a raid. According to RPF insiders, the team conducted searches in trains operating on the Assam to New Cooch Behar route, on Thursday. The breakthrough occurred when a man was questioned in the waiting area of the New Cooch Behar Railway Station, on Friday. The arrested has been identified as Abdul Karim, from Karimganj district of Assam. He was travelling with the intent of delivering ten packets of brown sugar in New Cooch Behar.

Royal Bengal Tiger Cub dies

Siliguri: The only cub of Royal Bengal tigress Kika died in Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri. The cub died in the second week of this month at the Park. The news came to light on Thursday. Kika is the only white Royal Bengal tiger in Bengal Safari. She had given birth to two cubs on July 12. One was still born. According to Safari Park sources, this cub died due to malnutrition. For 2-3 days, it had stopped drinking milk. Teams of veterinarians were brought from Darjeeling but the cub didn’t respond to treatment.