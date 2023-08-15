News at a Glance

Wife shot dead by husband

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Narayanpur Police Station in Rajarhat area after he murdered his wife over a family dispute. The police have seized the pistol and two rounds of bullets from his house. According to sources, Ajay Ghosh and Tumpa Ghosh of Narayanpur were married for more than 10 years. It is alleged that the couple used to doubt each other over having extra marital affairs and would often indulge in altercations. On Monday, local residents heard two gunshots from the couple’s house. When they went to the house, they found Tumpa lying in a pool of blood while Ajay was nowhere to be found.

cook with indian Army detained for making fake ransom call

Kolkata: An Indian Army man was handed over to the appropriate authorities after police detained him for making a fake ransom call to his family members for money, on Sunday. According to police, on Sunday afternoon, a call was received at the Kolkata Police control room where the caller sought help from the cops. The caller said that a man identified as Arun Guleria was kidnapped and confined in some hotel in Kolkata. They have demanded ransom to let Guleria go. Immediately, the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department officials started an inquiry. Investigation revealed that Guleria is a cook in the Indian Army. Police claimed that Guleria wanted the money but could not ask for it due to certain reasons and so, he hatched a plan to ask his family for the money.

Police assaulted by villagers at Aushgram in East Burdwan

Kolkata: Police personnel were assaulted by a group of villagers at Aushgram in East Burdwan while they went there for an investigation, on Sunday.

On August 9, the body of a woman identified as Sumi Soren (45) was found at the Somaipur Likingpara, in Aushgram with multiple injuries. She had gone to a local doctor due to a health issue on August 8 but did not return home. On Sunday, police summoned Sumi’s son, Mithun Soren, at the Aushgram Police Station. During interrogation, Mithun reportedly confessed that he killed his mother over family dispute. When Mithun was taken to the village for detailed probe by Inspector in-charge (IC) of Aushgram Police Station, Abdul Raub Khan and sub-inspector (SI) Uttam Pal, along with a few other police personnel, Mithun started shouting that police were trying to frame him. Hearing this, the villagers attacked the police.