News at a Glance

Hakim distributes vending

certificates to hawkers

Kolkata: KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim handed over vending certificates to some of the hawkers in the city on Friday. The programme was graced by Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, MMICs Debasish Kumar and Debabrata Majumder, and representatives of hawker forums, among others. This certificate establishes legal recognition to the businesses of hawkers. Recently, Calcutta High Court is learnt to have asked the state government to submit a report within four weeks on steps taken to regulate hawkers in West Bengal in accordance with law. A survey was undertaken at major hawking zones in the city by the Town Vending Committee which subsequently had recommended removal of hawkers from carriageways and issuance of certificates.

Cooch Behar: Crude bombs found in bags at houses of 2 BJP workers

Cooch Behar: Two bags full of crude bombs were recovered from in front of the house of two BJP workers in Khabaidanga Gram Panchayat. The police from Pundibari police station retrieved the bombs. Abhijit Sarkar and Manoj Roy, both BJP supporters, found the bags full of crude bombs at the entrance of their houses on Friday morning. The police have started an investigation.