News at a Glance

Raiganj: Trader rescued from clutches of abductors, 2 arrested

Raiganj: Police rescued an abducted trader Mahabub Alam (26) from Paharkatta village, in Kishanganj of Bihar on Thursday night, and arrested two miscreants — Yakub Ali and Saddam Hossain. It was reported that Mahabub Alam, a resident of Panjipata in Goalpokhar was abducted on August 9. The abductors took him from Panjipata Bazar to Paharkatta in Bihar. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom. Kartik Chandra Mandal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Islampur Police district said: “The police have arrested the abductors. They were produced at the court on Friday and remanded to seven days of police custody.”

Youth drowns in pond

Siliguri: A youth drowned while taking bath in a pond at Dhansorajyot village in Naxalbari. The deceased has been identified as Saurav Barman (29 years), a local resident. On Thursday, he along with his two friends, went to a nearby pond to take a bath when suddenly, he drowned. The police and NDRF team rushed to the spot and started a search. They recovered the body on Friday morning.