News at a Glance

Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti urges CM to regularise temporary non-teaching staff

Cooch Behar: The inaugural meeting of the Cooch Behar district committee of the All Bengal Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti was convened on Thursday.

The Samiti urged the Chief Minister for the regularisation of temporary non-teaching staff along with salary increments. The conference took place at Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar, in the presence of the state president of the organisation, Debbrata Sarkar and other dignitaries. The conference witnessed participation from the non-teaching staff of two universities and 14 colleges situated in the Cooch Behar district.

Scuffle between BGPM & United Gorkha Mancha over formation of GP Board

Darjeeling: A scuffle took place over formation of board in Soureni-II Gram Panchayat in Mirik. Two persons including Purnasigh Rai and his brother of the United Gorkha Mancha were injured. They have lodged an FIR against Arun Sigchi , GTA Sabhasad and others. Rai alleged that one of the independent candidates Rabin Tamang alias Raghu was being held hostage by Sigchi in a house. “When we had gone to free Raghu, they attacked us. Two of us have been injured” added Rai. Bimal Gurung, President, GJM has demanded immediate arrest of Sigchi. Waving off allegations, Sigchi stated that Rai along with others had attacked the BGPM supporters when they were having a talk with Raghu. “They vandalized the house and attacked us” added Sigchi.

Domestic help arrested for JEWELLERY THEFT

Siliguri: A domestic help was arrested for stealing gold jewellery worth lakhs of Rupees from a house in Bankimnagar area under Bhaktinagar police station. The accused has been identified as Bela Bara (23 years), a resident of Kalchini. According to the police, the woman had been working in Bhim Biswakarma’s house in the Bankimnagar area for a few months. Bhim alleged that recently, she stole gold jewelries from his house and fled. On Wednesday, Bhim lodged a complaint with Bhaktinagar police. Based on the complaint, Bhaktinagar police arrested her from Meteli, with the help of the Meteli police. Police also recovered the stolen jewellery. She was produced before the Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.