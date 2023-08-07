News at a Glance

Boy electrocuted to death

Balurghat: An-11-year old boy died from electrocution on Monday. The deceased was identified as Pritam Pramanik, a resident of Durlavpur village in Boaldar region. At around 9 am, the boy was electrocuted when he touched an electric wire, adjacent to his house. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Later, his body was sent for autopsy to Balurghat Hospital.

Vagabond’s body found

Balurghat: A vagabond’s dead body was recovered from Rashidpur Hospital premises of Banshihari block, on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Ananda Chakraborty (51), a resident of the same block. Though he has a family, he had left home many years ago owing to mental imbalance and addiction.