News at a Glance

Hanging body of teenager found

Siliguri: The hanging body of a 13-year-old was found in Sipaipara area, in Fulbari, on Sunday morning. He had been studying in class VII. According to local sources, Pratik was playing in the yard on Sunday morning when suddenly, the family members found his body hanging near the temple of the house. Later, New Jalpaiguri police sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

2 arrested with 500 gm Brown Sugar

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group, Medical Out Post police and Matigara police conducted a joint raid in Kalamjyot area, near North Bengal Medical College and arrested two people with 500 grams of brown sugar, on Saturday night. The arrested have been identified as Krishna Roy, a resident of Naxalbari, and Pradip Singha, a resident of Dangapara, in Siliguri. Rs 23 lakh cash has also been recovered from their possession. Both the accused were produced before the Siliguri sub-divisional court on Sunday.

woman’s Body found in river

Cooch Behar: The dead body of an unidentified woman was fished out from Dharala River in the Hasaner Ghat area, in Mathabhanga I Block, on Sunday. Fishermen spotted the body of the woman, assumed to be in late 40s. The body was recovered by the police and sent for post mortem at Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital. “We are trying to identify the deceased,” stated Amit Verma, ASP.