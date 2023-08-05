News at a Glance

Two drug racketeers held with cannabis worth Rs 5L from Domjur

kolkata: The state criminal investigation department (CID) nabbed two drug racketeers from Domjur, in Howrah on Thursday night, and seized cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh. The accused duo was produced at the Howrah Court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody for seven days. According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of the CID Narcotics Cell intercepted an SUV near Ankurhati Saraswati bridge on NH-16, in Domjur on Thursday evening. During search of the car, police found about 165 kg cannabis wrapped in multiple packets, which was kept concealed inside the SUV. Police claimed that the said consignment was procured from Ganjam district of Odisha and was scheduled to be delivered in Nadia and Murshidabad districts. Later, a suo motu case was registered at the Domjur police station which will be investigated by the narcotics cell of the CID.

Fire breaks out in school bus

KOLKATA: Tension spread near Science City after a fire broke out at a school bus, on Friday afternoon.The students were immediately evacuated by the driver and the helper and later, another bus was arranged to drop the students to their homes. According to the police report, on Friday around 4 pm, an air continued bus of an english medium school of Chowbaga area, was carrying 37 students to their homes. After the bus took left turn from Parama Island, the driver spotted smoke and a burning smell emanating. He immediately stopped the bus near Boating Club and evacuated the students. They were taken away to a safe position by the driver and the helper. Meanwhile, the driver informed the school authority and subsequently, the fire brigade was also informed. One fire tender was pressed into action, which doused the fire within a short span of time. The school authority arranged another bus in which the students were dropped to their homes. It is suspected that due to a short circuit, the fire had broken out.