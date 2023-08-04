News at a Glance

KPP (United) Holds Protest,

Demands Separate State

cooch behar: Kamtapur People’s Party (United) participated in a protest in front of the Cooch Behar district magistrate’s office, voicing their two-point demand. They also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Friday, they organised a procession from Rasmela Maidan and demanded a separate state comprising 8 districts of North Bengal.

Old Grenade found in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: During a clean up drive by a local school in Kalimpong town on Friday, an old rusted hand-grenade was found in a drain. It was brought to the police station and was kept in an open area, surrounded by heavy sandbags. “Experts at the Bomb Disposal Squad unit of CID and local army unit have been notified and the process is on to examine the grenade and neutralise it if necessary” stated Aparajita Rai, superintendent of police, Kalimpong.

Dead Body Found on Roadside

Cooch Behar: A dead body was spotted 200 metres away from a house in the Jaldhoa Balabari area of Rampur II Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj 2 block of Cooch Behar district. The deceased person has been identified as Dhono Burman, aged 55. The family claims that he was murdered. On Friday, the police reached the scene after receiving the information.