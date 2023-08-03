News at a Glance

Brother-in-law of police officer held for beating up domestic help

Siliguri: Police arrested the brother-in-law of a police officer in Siliguri on charges of beating up a domestic help, in Lower Bhanunagar area under ward 43. The accused has been identified as Bapi Sarkar. The police officer’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly beat her up on Tuesday. The domestic help had lodged a written complaint with the Bhaktinagar police station.

Siliguri: A dead body of a man in his mid 40s was found hanging in his room in Upper Bagdogra area. The deceased has been identified as Gautam Biswas. Family members saw the hanging body of the person inside the house on Thursday. Bagdogra police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Alipurduar: A major fire was averted in Rangalibazna in the Alipurduar district. On Thursday afternoon, a truck parked at a petrol pump suddenly caught fire. The fire broke out in the driver’s cabin. Workers of the pump and local residents rushed to the scene and managed to douse the fire. A fire engine from Hamiltonganj arrived at the spot but the locals had already extinguished the fire by then.