News at a Glance

Trains diverted for maintenance work

Kolkata: A few trains have been diverted due to the traffic and power block which will be taken every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from August 2 to September 6 for the track maintenance work in an area under Malda Town-Gumani section of Malda division. The track maintenance work will take place between Bonidanga and Tildanga, including, the station limit, in particular. For conducting the same, traffic and power block will be taken from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between the mentioned time frame. Trains, including 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Agartala, and 12364 Haldibari-Kolkata Express commencing journey every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will be diverted via New Farakka-Azimganj-Bandel with stoppages at Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa and Bandel stations. Moreover, trains including 05433/05434 Azimganj-Barharwa-Azimganj passenger will be short terminated at Ballalpur station during the mentioned days of the time period.

Explosion at school lab, 10 injured

Kolkata: At least 10 persons, including nine students and a teacher, were injured after an explosion took place inside the chemistry laboratory of school in Taki of Bashirhat. The incident took place at around 1 pm, when ammonia gas started leaking from a container and an explosion took place. Students who were inside the laboratory and close to the place of explosion suffered injuries. A few others fell sick after inhaling the gas. The explosion might have happened due to high pressure while it the gas was being lifted for use.