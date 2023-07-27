News at a Glance

Man hit by train in Alipurduar dies

Alipurduar: A man died after being hit by the Bamanhat Passenger train near Dutta Para, Alipurduar on Tuesday noon. The man was identified as Gautam Karmakar (65), a resident of Alipurduar.

Hanging body recovered in siliguri

Siliguri: The body of a man was found hanging from a rod on a boundary wall next to his house in the East Dhantala area in Fulbari, on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Arup Saha (30 years). According to the family, the man was having some issues with his wife over the past few days.

Yellow Monitor Lizard Rescued

Jalpaiguri: A yellow monitor lizard was rescued from Jalpaiguri town on Thursday. Biswajit Dutta Chowdhury, an environmentalist, saved the monitor lizard from a house behind a private nursing home in Babupara area on Thursday. The lizard was handed over to forest department.

Shops damaged by uprooted tree

Siliguri: A few shops were damaged when a huge tree fell on the shops on Sevoke road under ward number 42 in Siliguri. The tree was uprooted owing to heavy rains since Wednesday night. One shop and two stalls were also completely damaged.