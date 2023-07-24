News at a Glance

Women beaten up

Siliguri: A tribal woman was allegedly beaten up in Bhujiapani Gram Panchayat area of Lower Bagdogra, adjacent to Siliguri on July 19. The woman filed a written complaint at the Bagdogra police station on Monday. The victim is a poor tribal woman and her husband is physically challenged. It is learned that a kangaroo court was held at the village over an extra - marital affair issue of a woman who is the friend of the victim. An altercation had taken place at the meeting in which another woman from the village had allegedly beaten up the victim. “We have received a complaint and the police have started an investigation” stated Subhendra Kumar, ADCP.

Former MP’s son dies of dengue

Siliguri: Debabrata Roy, the son of Mahendra Roy, former CPI(M) MP of Jalpaiguri died of dengue. He was 38 years old. On July 12, he was admitted to a nursing home at Kawakhali in Siliguri with fever. His blood sample was tested and confirmed dengue. On Monday morning, he died at the nursing home in Siliguri.

Miscreants hurl bomb at tutor’s house

Cooch Behar: Miscreants allegedly hurled a crude bomb in front of the house of a private tutor, Ashraful Ali, in Voram village, Dinhata Gitaldah, around 1am on Monday. Along with the loud explosion, the house was filled with bomb smoke. The Dinhata police station was alerted, and they reached the scene to investigate.

Eleven Mobile Phones Stolen from Pilgrims on way to Jalpesh Temple

Jalpaiguri: On Sunday night 11 mobile phones were stolen from pilgrims at Jalpaiguri Teesta bridge ghat on their way to the Jalpesh temple when they were taking a bath. The pilgrims had left their mobile phones inside their cars, along with other belongings. Upon returning they found the phones missing. The victims filed written complaints at the Maynaguri police station. Investigations are on.

Theft case accused escapes from Tufanganj’s GRO Office

Cooch Behar: Jhumur Ali, a young man accused in a theft case, escaped from the Government Registered Office (GRO) in Tufanganj. Tufanganj police had arrested him on Sunday in connection with theft. On Monday, Jhumur Ali was brought to the GRO office and kept there before being produced in court. However, just before his court appearance, the under-trial accused made a daring escape by breaking through the bamboo ceiling of the GRO. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.