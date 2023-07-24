News at a Glance

40 pairs of Shrawani Mela Specials between Saharsa and Deoghar

kolkata: Railways has decided to run 40 pairs of Shrawani Mela Special trains between Saharsa and Deoghar to facilitate easy movement of the devotees. 05521 Deoghar–Saharsa Shrawani Mela Special will leave Deoghar daily at 1:10 pm from Sunday to August 31 and reach Saharsa at 7:45 pm on the same day and 05522 Saharsa-Deoghar Shravani Mela Special will leave Saharsa daily at 4:25 am from Sunday to August 31 and reach Deoghar at 12:45 pm on the same day.

Chinmoy Bose receives DSc degree in Medicine from Burdwan University

KOLKATA: Chinmoy Kumar Bose has received DSc degree in medicine from Burdwan University. He is a gynaecologist and oncologist at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital. He has retired as a specialist in gynaecology and obstetrics from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and has more than 75 research papers published in famous journals.

Two BJP candidates held with arms

kolkata: Two defeated candidates of BJP in the Panchayat election were arrested on Saturday at Machhlandapur, in Gobardanga of North 24 Parganas, for allegedly trying to smuggle firearms. According to sources, police intercepted the two defeated BJP candidates, identified as Basudeb Chakraborty and Bikram Thakur. On searching their bags, the police reportedly found 15 pieces of 7mm pistol and 40 rounds of bullet. Police claimed that the accused have confessed to the crime. However, BJP has denied the allegations and claimed that Trinamool Congress has used police administration to frame their workers.

Five held for assaulting staff of amusement park in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: Five persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting employees of an amusement park in Salt Lake on Saturday. According to sources, on Saturday, a group of people from Kamarhati went to the amusement park to avail a ride during which some of the members of the group were left behind. After the ride was closed, the remaining people demanded to allow them. When the park authority told them that ride had been closed, the accused allegedly started assaulting the employees.