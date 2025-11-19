Newly-renovated indoor stadium brings back table tennis to Siliguri

Siliguri: The Indoor Stadium in Siliguri has been given a face-lift. To enhance the playing experience for table tennis and badminton, a new playing mat has been installed. On Wednesday, after many years, Bharati Ghosh Table Tennis Inter-State Championship kicked off in this newly-renovated stadium. This championship has been dedicated to Bongaratna awardee, late Bharati Ghosh.

Organised by the State Level Table Tennis Association, the inauguration of the renovated stadium and the championship was conducted by Mayor Gautam Deb.

In a special gesture, a stand at the stadium has been named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh. The revamped stadium has been widely appreciated by everyone in attendance.

This year, around 1,300 players from 18 districts of Bengal are set to participate in the championship, which will host competitions across 12 categories. The event will end on November 26. North Bengal’s first state champion, Shyamal Das, was also felicitated during the programme. To ensure players’ comfort, arrangements for accommodation and a canteen have been made.

Speaking about the development, Mayor Gautam Deb said: “The stadium is being gradually upgraded. There are plans to commercially utilise the halls within the stadium. Adequate staff will be appointed for the proper maintenance of the facility. Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of hosting national-level competitions at the venue in the coming days.”