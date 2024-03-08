Newly-married woman hurt in attack by husband

Raiganj: A newly-married woman Beauty Khatun (23) was seriously injured from an alleged dagger attack by her husband.

The incident took place at Mahendigram in Raiganj in North Dinajpur on Thursday. The injured woman is undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. It was reported that Beauty Khatun is a resident of Peerhaat in Hemtabad. On March 1, she had a social marriage with one Mubarak Hossain of Mehandigram in Raiganj. Beauty Khatun said: “On Wednesday I went to my parents house. I returned to my husband’s house in the afternoon the next day. When I was entering the house, suddenly my husband rushed at me with a dagger and attacked me without any reason.

My forehead was injured. Somehow I managed to flee with the help of some locals and was admitted to the hospital. A complaint has been lodged at the local police station.” Mubarak

Hossain, the husband, is absconding. Police have launched an investigation.