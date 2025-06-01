Newly-launched badge system helps Sealdah Division nab 2 fake TTEs

Kolkata: A newly-introduced badge identification system for travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) in the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has led to the successful detection and apprehension of two fake TTEs in separate incidents. Launched under the guidance of senior divisional commercial manager (Sr. DCM) Jasram Meena, the initiative requires all TTEs to wear a unique identification badge as part of their uniform. The badge, bearing an official logo, is designed to help passengers and staff quickly and easily identify authorised personnel.

The first incident occurred on board Train No. 53175 (Sealdah-Lalgola Passenger) when vigilant passengers noticed a man claiming to be a TTE but unable to produce any official identification when asked. His nervous behaviour further aroused suspicion, prompting the passengers to alert an on-duty TTE. The accused, later identified as Sanjoy Ghosal, was handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Krishnanagar City Junction. During interrogation, he confessed to impersonating a TTE or a vigilance officer. In the second case, reported soon after at Laxmikantapur station, a group of TTEs spotted a man aggressively demanding tickets from passengers. His hurried movements and loud, authoritative tone immediately raised their suspicions. When asked to show his badge, the man failed to provide any valid identification. He was immediately detained. Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena, praised the success of the initiative. “The unique badge initiative has not only equipped genuine TTEs with a clear mark of authenticity but has also empowered the public to differentiate between authorised personnel and frauds,” he said.