Newly-elected Madhuparna mocks cousin Union MoS Santanu Thakur

Kolkata: Madhuparna Thakur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate who recently won the by elections from Bagda Assembly seat in North 24-Parganas mocked her cousin Union Minister of State (MoS) Santanu Thakur, advising him to rest at home for being a diabetic and let her instead take the stress of reaching out to the people of the state.

“My favourite brother Santanu Thakur, you have diabetes. So you don’t have to take any more trouble. Remain at home and let me take the stress for the next Lok Sabha elections. Your sister will travel to all parts of Bengal and you don’t need to venture out,” said a sarcastic Madhuparna while speaking at the Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade on Sunday.

Thakur has become the youngest to have won the MLA elections after her victory. On the night of April 7, Santanu, with the support of a section of All India Matua Mahasangha, allegedly evicted Madhuparna and her mother Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Mamata Bala Thakur from their Thakurnagar home and put a lock preventing their access to the building.

On July 15, following her by poll win, Madhuparna broke open the lock and took possession of the house. “Ahead of the polls, BJP talks of women empowerment. I want to ask the saffron party members whether they feel ashamed talking on the subject as their minister, who happens to be my brother, had driven my widowed mother, me and my elder sister out of our house? BJP has always been silent on this. BJP here cannot fight the courage of our leader Mamata Banerjee,” Madhuparna added.

She maintained that she has come to the political arena not as an MLA but as the next door girl of a normal family. “You have blessed me by electing me. Now it is my time to return the love you bestowed upon me,” she added.