Newly-constructed Banochaya village welcomes its first tourists

Alipurduar: In a promising start to a tourism initiative, the newly-constructed village of Banochaya welcomed its first tourists this month. Two friends from Kolkata — Sujoy Kumar Ghosh and Satvir Singh, both former Indian Army personnel — became the first guests to stay in a homestay within the village. Their visit marks the beginning of tourism activity in the settlement envisioned and named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The development of Banochaya began in January 2024 near the Bhatpara Tea Garden under Kalchini block. The state government relocated residents from forest villages Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve to this new location as part of a wildlife conservation effort to rehabilitate tigers in the reserve.

During their stay, the tourists contacted Moni Lama, a resident of Banochaya, who arranged accommodations in a neighboring homestay. “We were deeply touched by the hospitality of the villagers, especially the Lama family,” said Sujoy Kumar Ghosh. “I have visited many places, but never before received a farewell reception like this. The name ‘Banochaya’ truly reflects the beauty of this village — surrounded by lush greenery, tea gardens and the Buxa forest. I left with my heart full and lungs full of oxygen.”

The village currently houses over 190 families and is surrounded by six scenic tea gardens. Located just 500 metres from the Buxa Tiger Reserve and only 15 km from Bhutan’s Phuentsholing town, Banochaya is being promoted as a winter travel destination by the district administration.

Speaking about the initiative, resident Moni Lama shared: “When we were relocated, we were concerned about employment. But with government support, we have started building homestays. My homestay is not yet complete, so I arranged for our guests to stay at another one nearby. They ate with us and explored our village. This gives us hope that Banochaya will soon flourish.”

District Magistrate R Bhimla expressed optimism about the village’s tourism prospects: “Tourists have already begun arriving. Contact details of homestay owners have been shared through our website and social media platforms. We expect a larger influx of visitors during the upcoming Puja season.”