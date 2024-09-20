Newborn’s body discovered in garbage dump

SILIGURI: The body of a newborn was found discarded in a garbage dump on Vivekananda Road in Siliguri on Wednesday night. It was alleged that a sweeper took money from the parents of the newborn and failed to properly handle the burial of the deceased infant.



According to initial reports, a woman from Kalimpong had been admitted at the Siliguri District Hospital, where she gave birth.

Tragically, the newborn did not survive. Following the infant’s death, the devastated father reportedly contacted a hospital sweeper to help with the burial arrangements.

It was alleged that the sweeper demanded Rs 3,000 for the child’s burial. However, instead of carrying out the promised burial, the sweeper was accused of dumping the infant’s body in a garbage heap.

Local residents discovered the body and immediately alerted authorities. Police from the Khalpara outpost arrived at the scene and began an immediate investigation into the incident.