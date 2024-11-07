Newborn found abandoned on road rescued

BALURGHAT: A newborn was found abandoned on a road in the Lalmatia area, Balurghat on Tuesday evening, sparking public concern. Suman Barman, a 25-year-old resident of the nearby Kundu Colony in Balurghat, spotted the baby during an evening cycle ride.

According to Suman, he was cycling through Lalmatia near the No. 5 Bhatpara village Panchayat at around 7:30 pm when he heard the faint sound of a baby crying on the deserted road. Startled, he followed the sound and found a newborn wrapped in cloth inside a white bag, lying by the roadside.

“I was shocked to see the baby lying there. Without any delay, I picked up the baby along with the bag and rushed to Balurghat Police Station,” he said.

Responding swiftly, the police arranged for the newborn to be taken to Balurghat Hospital, where the child is currently receiving medical care. Local residents speculate that someone may have deliberately abandoned the baby in that location.

The incident has stirred widespread discussion, with many condemning the act of abandoning a newborn while praising Suman Barman’s quick action in rescuing the child. His efforts to save the baby’s life have earned him heartfelt appreciation from the community.