Newborn dies after mother throws him from toilet window

kolkata: A lady suffering from mental illness threw her newborn from the toilet of her residence at Picnic Garden Road under Kasba Police Station area by breaking a glass window. The newborn died at a private hospital nearby.

The police has initiated a criminal case against Nicola Stanislaus (32).

Police was informed after local residents heard sound of breaking of the glass window. They found a newborn lying beneath the window.

The lady who is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital has informed the police that she went to toilet and gave birth to the male child though she was not aware about her pregnancy.

The sudden appearance of the child made her perplexed and she threw the child

out of the toilet by breaking the window.