New Year’s Eve: More than 1K motorists booked, 263 arrested

Kolkata: Kolkata Police booked more than 1,000 motorists and arrested 263 people for disorderly conduct across the city on New Year’s Eve.

On December 31 and the intervening night of January 1, as many as 1,301 motorists were prosecuted for violating traffic rules. Of them, around 480 two-wheeler riders were booked for not wearing helmets, while 235 were prosecuted for triple riding. Police also booked 149 motorists for drunken driving and 178 for rash driving. For other traffic violations, 259 motorists were prosecuted. Police seized about four kg of fireworks and nearly 17 litres of illicit liquor during the operations.

On Christmas Eve, police had booked 382 motorists and arrested 77 people for disorderly conduct. While naka-checking and action against unruly behaviour have been ongoing since December 24, enforcement was intensified on New Year’s Eve. The drive will continue till the end of the first week of January to curb violations by errant motorists, police sources said.

According to police, during special occasions such as Christmas and New Year, a section of two-wheeler riders—mostly youths—tend to avoid wearing helmets and often offer unacceptable excuses when stopped. In some cases, riders attempt to flee through the wrong lane to evade checks, posing serious risks.

To prevent untoward incidents, traffic personnel have been directed to remain cautious and avoid chasing two-wheelers in such situations.

“Although helmet usage has improved compared to previous years, compliance tends to drop during the festive season. This trend will not change unless people become aware of the consequences,” a traffic officer said.