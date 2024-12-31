New Year security: About 4,500 cops will be deployed on Dec 31 & Jan 1

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements to secure the city, especially Park Street and other crowded areas, on New Year’s Eve and January 1.

Around 4,500 police personnel will be deployed on December 31 and January 1 across the city including 2,500 police personnel in and around the Park Street area, to prevent any untoward incident. According to sources, the Park Street area has been divided into eight sectors. The entire security arrangement will be supervised by one Addl CP and Jt. CP. About 12 Deputy Commissioner (DC) ranked police officers will be deployed. Under the DCs, about 23 Assistant Commissioner (AC) and 70 Inspectors and other rank-and-file officers will also be deployed.

These apart, cops from the specialised force of Kolkata Police will keep a close watch from 11 watch towers across Park Street and its adjacent areas. There will be about 15 police assistance booths in the Park Street area where women police personnel will also be stationed to provide assistance to the people.

Meanwhile, PCR vans will be patrolling across the city roads round-the-clock while QRTs and HRFS vans will be kept at strategic locations across the city. These apart, special anti-crime teams, Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) and women patrolling teams will also be deployed.

While security in the city has been beefed up, traffic police have been directed to conduct naka checking to stop errant drivers and two-wheeler riders across the city. Special naka checking will be done to stop drunk driving. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) team will be on standby.

Apart from Kolkata Police, Metro Railway, Kolkata has also beefed up its security in all the Metro stations with special arrangement for Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar Metro stations. One Special Team consisting of one Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-Inspector and four RPF personnel, including two women, will remain present at the Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations on December 31.

In order to monitor the real-time situation, an adequate number of staff will be posted at the central control of North-South Metro. Also, anti-sabotage checking will also be done at these Metro stations.