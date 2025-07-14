New wildlife additions boost appeal of Rasik Bill Mini Zoo

Cooch Behar: The Rasik Bill Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar has welcomed new additions, enhancing its appeal as a tourist destination. A pair of female fishing cats has recently arrived from Garh Chumuk in Howrah, joining the lone male fishing cat already residing at the facility. This move marks a significant step in expanding the zoo’s wildlife population and diversity.

In another first, five pairs of cockatiels, a popular species of small parrots, have also been introduced—making it the first time this exotic bird species has been showcased at the mini zoo. To accommodate the new guests, the Forest department has undertaken special preparations. Appropriate enclosures and infrastructure were developed in advance to ensure the animals’ well-being and smooth adaptation to their new environment.

Assistant Divisional Forest Officer of Cooch Behar Forest Division, Bijan Nath, stated: “All necessary initiatives have been taken to make Rasik Bill more attractive to tourists. As part of this effort, two fishing cats and ten cockatiels have been brought in from Garh Chumuk.” He further added that the female fishing cats will remain in quarantine for 14 days, as per standard health protocol. Only after medical clearance will they be introduced into the shared enclosure with the male.

Located in the Tufanganj-II block of Cooch Behar district, Rasik Bill Mini Zoo already houses a variety of wildlife including five adult leopards and six nearly full-grown cubs, which continue to be a major attraction for visitors. Other inhabitants include gharial crocodiles, Indian rock pythons, and several species of native and exotic birds.

With the addition of these new animals, forest officials are hopeful that the zoo will see a boost in tourist interest in the coming months.