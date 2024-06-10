New WBSEDCL division to be established in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A new division of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) is set to be established in Alipurduar. A proposal regarding this will be sent to the state soon. If everything goes well, another division of the Electricity Distribution Company will be set up in Alipurduar district within this year.



For a long time, WBSEDCL has had only one division in Alipurduar. However, in terms of area, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts are almost equal. Despite this, Cooch Behar has three divisions. To enhance services in Alipurduar, the process of creating a new division has started. Mrigankamouli Dey, Chief Engineer of WBSEDCL North Bengal, confirmed this development at a recent zonal progress review meeting for the electricity distribution company covering the three districts of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, held in Alipurduar.

He said: “Alipurduar Division has been asked to send the proposal very quickly. Once the proposal is received, the next phase of work will begin. The company has only one division in the Alipurduar region. Alipurduar district faces some problems in electricity service and infrastructural work for customers due to having only one division. It has become very necessary to establish one more division in Alipurduar.”

According to departmental sources, the new division will encompass the Falakata and Madarihat Birpara blocks of the district. The main objective is to improve service and speed up work. Currently, Cooch Behar district has three divisions — Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga and Dinhata.

Jalpaiguri district has two divisions — Jalpaiguri and Mal. A significant amount of time is wasted traveling to the division office at Alipurduar district headquarters. Due to the distance, much time is also lost in transporting transformers, cables and other equipment to Falakata, Madarihat and Birpara from the division office at the district headquarters.