New ward launched in Malda Med Hospital for eyecare

Malda: The Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) has taken a major step forward in strengthening its medical infrastructure, particularly in the Ophthalmology department. A new dedicated ward has been inaugurated exclusively for eye patients, ensuring they receive focused care without having to share space with patients from other departments. This move aims to improve both the quality and efficiency of treatment for eye-related conditions.

In addition to the upgraded facilities, the hospital is gearing up to introduce the Master of Surgery (MS) programme in Ophthalmology.

According to MMCH authorities, all necessary infrastructure has been set up, including the provision of specialised rooms for doctors and 30 dedicated beds for eye patients.

The department has been relocated to the second floor of the newly-constructed radiotherapy building. The college has already submitted a formal application to begin the MS course and if approved, classes are expected to start from the current academic session.

Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Principal of MMCH, stated: “We have opened a separate ward for ophthalmology and applied for the MS course. If all goes well, the course will commence this year itself.”

MMCH sources confirmed that earlier the lack of infrastructure was a hindrance. But now, with multiple new facilities, the college is well-prepared for advanced medical education and specialised care.

Soumen Bhaumik, a relative of a patient, remarked: “Improved facilities mean we won’t need to seek treatment elsewhere. The MS course will benefit both future doctors

and patients.”