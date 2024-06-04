‘New Up loop line & platform at Jaugram Station completed’

Kolkata: The new Up loop line and loop platform aimed at enhancing operational efficiency at Jaugram Station was completed on Sunday. The infrastructure enhancement executed by the Gati Shakti Unit of Howrah Division was sanctioned in fiscal year 2021-22.

“This project significantly enhances operational efficiency at Jaugram, the only station in the Howrah-Barddhaman chord section with a halting platform in the loop. The new platform is expected to save approximately three minutes per local train, improving EMU locals punctuality. Additionally, the extended loop can now accommodate full-length goods trains, allowing precedence for mail and express trains, thus boosting overall service efficiency,” a Railway official stated.

The project included construction of a 720-metre Up loop line, a 350-metre-long and 5-metre-wide Vacuum Dewatered Flooring (VDF) platform and an extended foot over bridge. Additionally, the project involved significant alterations to point crossings.

Key signalling and telecommunication features include the provision of an Up loop cum down departure loop line, the alteration of 41 out of 45 routes and the reduction of the calling on timer from 120 seconds to 60 seconds.

The old Integrated Power Supply (IPS) system was replaced with a new system. In the traction distribution domain, 934 metre of overhead equipment (OHE) were installed along with segregation facilities, crossovers, bonding, earthing, and the installation of a 10 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) auxiliary transformer.