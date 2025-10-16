New trend: War-themed firecrackers illuminate Kolkata’s ‘Bazi Bazaars’

Kolkata: Kolkata’s four major certified firecracker markets—Tala Bazi Bazar, Barabazar Firework Market, East Division Bazi Bazar and Behala Bazi Bazar—have unveiled a striking new trend this Diwali season. These markets are showcasing an array of firecrackers inspired by military themes, including drone-shaped aerial crackers, missile shells, tank-like crackers and S-400 air-defense replicas. This thematic shift coincides with the recent “Operation Sindoor”, a military operation that has significantly influenced the festive offerings.

The influence of Operation Sindoor is evident in the naming and design of this year’s firecrackers. Products like “Jai Ho”. “Tiranga Sparklers” and even “Operation Sindoor” named patakas reflect a surge in nationalistic sentiments in the market. Manufactured in Sivakasi and certified as green crackers by CSIR-NEERI, these items comply with environmental standards while offering visually spectacular effects. Retailers report that these thematic products are attracting younger audiences seeking novelty and excitement in their festive celebrations. Subhankar Manna, General Secretary of Tala Bazi Bazar, stated: “This new trend is attracting customers of every age. Children are requesting drone-shaped sparklers or missile shells along with common crackers. It can be said this naming strategy is successful in its purpose.”

In addition to the military-themed offerings, the markets have introduced a variety of innovative firecrackers designed specifically for children. These include fish-shaped crackers that move in circular motion on a flat surface when ignited and toy guns that function as sparklers without the risk of burns. These newly designed firecrackers combine safety with unique style to captivate younger audiences, aiming to provide a festive experience that is both entertaining and environmentally conscious.

The state government has raised the permissible noise limit for firecrackers from 90 decibels to 125 decibels, aiming to allow louder displays while maintaining safety standards.

This year, Kolkata marks a significant shift in the firecracker market, with a clear influence from recent military events and a growing emphasis on patriotic themes. The trend reflects broader societal sentiments and a desire to celebrate national pride during the festive season. As consumers continue to seek innovative and meaningful ways to celebrate, the firecracker industry is adapting to meet these evolving preferences.