New Transport dept rule requires helmets that meet BIS standards

Kolkata: The Transport department has mandated that all individuals riding or being transported on a motorcycle must wear a protective helmet that meets Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requirements.



A notification in this regard was issued by state Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan. Children below four years of age, however, are exempted.

“The move is a step towards enhancement of road safety. Wearing of protective headgear of two wheelers motor vehicles is mandatory and most importantly it will be in conformity to the BIS,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, state

Transport minister.

Wearing helmets was compulsory for driving or pillion riding on motorcycles. But there was no standardisation of protective headgears. It was found that in cases of road accidents, the helmets worn are not strong enough to provide adequate protection. The right standard of helmets could enhance the security of the riders.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway in November 2020 had issued ‘The Helmet for Riders of Two Wheeler Motor Vehicle (Quality Control ) Order’ relating to the standard of protective headgear. Following the same, an advisory was issued from BIS for mandatory use of protective headgear (prescribed safety standard as per IS 4151: 2015). A Transport department official said the rule is applicable for app-based bike taxis too. Bike taxis will be allowed to carry only one passenger at a time. A passenger using a bike taxi may carry luggage or personal belongings weighing no more than 10 kg.

Additionally, the side overhang should not exceed 36 cm from the centre line of the rear wheel and must not extend more than 15 cm beyond the vehicle’s outer edge.