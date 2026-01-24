New trains boost traffic, but infra woes persist at Balurghat Rly Stn

BALURGHAT: Even as new trains continue to be introduced at Balurghat Railway Station, its infrastructure has not kept pace, triggering fresh demands for upgrade from rail passenger associations and traders’ bodies in South Dinajpur district.



The launch of the Balurghat–Nabadwip Express, the extension of the Farakka Express up to Balurghat and the recent introduction of the Balurghat–Bengaluru Express has resulted in an increase in the number of trains. However, the station still has only three platforms and four railway lines, making it ill-equipped to handle the growing traffic.

According to railway sources, the issue has been conveyed to the Railway Board. Proposals have been submitted for the construction of one additional platform, two more lines and a coach cleaning and maintenance unit. Sources admitted that the present infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate more trains.

Smritiswar Roy, president of the Eklakhi–Balurghat Rail Passenger Welfare and Social Development Association, said that railway officials from Maligaon had recently visited Balurghat during the inauguration of a train. “We clearly told them that the station’s infrastructure needs urgent expansion,” he said.

Local traders have also raised concerns, demanding better facilities to ensure smooth movement of passengers with the introduction of new trains. Sudip Bagchi, general secretary of the South Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have discussed the matter with railway officials, and they have assured us of necessary steps.”

Katihar Division sources confirmed that the proposal for infrastructure expansion has been sent to the Railway Board. A senior railway official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said tenders would be floated once approval is received.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised as railway authorities are yet to complete the work on the first siding line and pit line, which began nearly two years ago. With new trains already in operation, commuters are now asking how long the expansion process will actually take.