New traffic rules introduced on BT Road to ease congestion

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police have rolled out new rules for vehicular movements aimed at managing the congestion at the Dunlop intersection on BT Road, where four major roads converge.

The Dunlop intersection, which witnesses severe traffic jams everyday, particularly during evening rush when lorries dominate the roads, has long been a bottleneck for both Barrackpore and Kolkata-bound vehicles. The congestion often causes substantial delays for commuters heading towards Kolkata airport after the cars come down from the Nivedita Setu. To find solutions for these problems, senior officials of the Barrackpore City Police recently held a high-level meeting and, subsequently, implemented new rules from Saturday. Under the new directive, all vehicles heading towards Barrackpore, with the exception of VVIP, VIP, and emergency vehicles, are now prohibited from directly crossing the Dunlop intersection to continue on BT Road.

These vehicles will be diverted via a left turn at Dunlop Crossing towards Dakshineswar Bus Rotary, then proceed via PWD Road to Sabeda Bagan and finally onto BT Road. This diversion will be in place daily between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm until further notice. In addition to this, small vehicles previously using Sabeda Bagan Crossing on PWD Road for travel between Barrackpore and Dakshineswar are subject to one-way traffic rules. Between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, vehicles traveling towards Dakshineswar, Bally, or Nivedita Setu will be allowed one-way movement between the RN Tagore Road Crossing on BT Road and the Sabeda Bagan Crossing on PWD Road.

From 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the one-way rule will reverse, with vehicles heading towards Barrackpore following a one-way route from Sabeda Bagan to the RN Tagore Road Crossing on BT Road.