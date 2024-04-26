New traffic management system launched in city

Kolkata: In a bid to reduce the traffic congestion on Park Circus Bridge number 4 along Park Circus Connector, Kolkata Traffic Police has started managing vehicular and pedestrian traffic in a different manner.



If the new system is found to be successful, it will be implemented permanently. According to sources, traffic movement through Park Circus Bridge Number 4 was very slow as many people used to arrive at the Park Circus Railway Station by train and from bridge number 4 they availed buses for their destinations. As a result, the buses used to obstruct normal traffic movement to get passengers.

Also, the buses would stop for quite some time, waiting for more passengers. After observing the issue closely, the officials of East Traffic Guard chalked out a plan.

To ease the problem, it was decided that at first, the passengers must be prevented from coming on the road to board a bus. It will compel the buses to move to Topsia Crossing to get passengers. Accordingly, guard rails were placed in such a manner that the passengers will have to walk a few metres to get a bus. After implementing the new system for about a week, the situation seems to be under control.

According to a senior traffic cop, the new system is being maintained on a trial basis. If the trial succeeds, it will be made permanent. Though the passengers and pedestrians are praising the initiative, auto drivers are allegedly trying to prevent people from boarding the buses as they are losing passengers.