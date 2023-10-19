‘New Town Zoo to get pair of tigers, lions by Dec’

State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that by December this year, they will bring tigers and lions to the New Town Zoo.

The minister said: “We are planning to add more animals and facilities equivalent to Alipore Zoo. It will help to reduce the pressure on Alipore Zoo.”

According to sources, there are already animals like zebra, giraffe, hippopotamus, two kinds of deers, gibbon, red tail monkey along with several species of birds present in the New Town Zoo.

This apart, several animals which were rescued while being smuggled also has been kept in the New Town Zoo after medical treatment. In terms of facilities for animals, the New Town Zoo has more private open space for the animals compared to the Alipore Zoo.

To attract more people to come to New Town Zoo, the authority will not only bring a pair of tigers and lions but also plans to add more animals in the next year.

While inaugurating the Durga Puja of CE Block in Salt Lake, Mallick on Tuesday informed that the Burdwan Zoo is being modified and will be expanded. Also, a Dolphin breeding centre will be set up in Garchumuk.

“We have decided to add a black panther in the Bengal Safari soon. I request people to visit the Bengal Safari, you will love it,” said Mallick.

Sources informed that in the New Town Zoo, entry with food is not allowed. A food court has been set up in the New Town Zoo where people can buy food and eat. No food will be allowed to be carried out from the food court as well.