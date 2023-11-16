New Town: Youth held for assaulting traffic cop

Kolkata: A policeman was assaulted by a youth while the cop was trying to detain an errant bike rider on Thursday in New Town. Though the errant motorcycle rider managed to flee, the youth who assaulted the policeman was detained by local people and later arrested.

According to sources, around 7 am, a motorcyclist was crossing the Biswa Bangla Sarani at the Jatragachhi Police Phari. At the same time a motorcycle coming from the Narkelbagan violated the red signal and collided with the other motorcycle. Seeing the accident, a Constable identified as Palash Baidya came out from the signal controlling booth and tried to detain the youth.

Meanwhile, a few more motorcyclists who were with the accused youth arrived and started abusing the policeman. When Baidya made it clear that he will not let the accused leave, another youth started assaulting him. Though the offending motorcyclist and other associates of him managed to flee, his friend who was assaulting Baidya was caught by local people and handed over to the cops of Eco Park Police Station.

Sources informed that police have registered a case against the accused youth and his associates on charges of obstructing and assaulting police personnel from discharging his duties, grievous hurt and other relevant sections of the IPC.