New Town: Woman hurt as bus runs over hand

Kolkata: A woman suffered critical injuries on Tuesday morning after being run over by a state-run bus in New Town, police said.

The bus has been seized and its driver arrested. The injured woman was first taken to a private hospital near VIP Road and later shifted to Barasat Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, the victim, Pratishruti Roychowdhury of Dum Dum Cantonment, was riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle and the two were headed towards the Akankha crossing. After they crossed the Nawpara crossing, the motorcycle allegedly came in front of a state-run Barasat–Karunamoyee bus, leading to a minor collision. The impact caused both riders to lose balance and fall onto the road.

As they fell, the bus ran over Roychowdhury’s hand, leaving it nearly severed. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital before being referred to Barasat Medical College for further treatment.

Local residents alleged that rash driving by buses is common in New Town. Despite police efforts to curb dangerous driving, they claimed that some bus drivers continue to ignore warnings.