New Town: Two people killed in separate road accidents

Kolkata: Increasing deaths due to road accidents in New Town in the past two days have triggered tension in the area.

On Wednesday night, a scooter rider identified as Partha Dey of Tangra area was allegedly run over by a truck near Akanksha More. Around 10:30 pm while the man was passing through the Akansha More area, a truck rammed the scooter from behind. As a result, Dey fell on the road and was subsequently run over by the truck. When he was taken to a hospital by the local people, he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday night, three youths, including a woman riding a two wheeler met with an accident near Shapoorji housing in New Town Action Area 3.

It is alleged that the motorcycle was moving too fast and the rider lost control. As a result the motorcycle collided with the median divider and all three of them fell on the road due to which they suffered multiple injuries. After they were taken to a private hospital in New Town, the woman was declared brought dead. The other two youths suffered critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.