New Town toto driver murder: Minor couple confesses to crime

Kolkata: A minor couple was detained on Monday by the cops of Eco Park Police Station for alleged murder of a toto driver whose body was found near the tank number 14 in Action Area 2 of New Town, late on Sunday night.

According to sources, around 12 am on Sunday, cops of Eco Park Police Station were informed about a man lying with multiple injuries in a toto near tank number 14, beside Neem Banani Park. Immediately a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured man, identified as Sushanta Ghosh, to a private hospital near Haldirams where he was declared brought dead. During preliminary probe, police came to know that Ghosh was a resident of Rakjuani area of New Town. A murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ghosh’s father.

During the probe, cops detained a married couple on suspicion and interrogated them. Meanwhile, while checking the CCTV footage of the areas adjacent to the murder spot, another couple was spotted among which the girl is the daughter of the married couple who was detained earlier. After detaining the minor girl and her boyfriend, who is also a minor, were interrogated during which they confessed to the crime, as claimed by the cops. According to a senior cop, there was some sort of dispute between the girl and the toto driver and she was allegedly abused by Ghosh earlier.

It is suspected that to take revenge, the girl and her boyfriend called the toto driver and murdered him. Police have released the parents of the girl who were detained earlier. Till reports came in last, the minor couple are getting questioned in the safe custody of police. They are likely to be produced before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday.

Controversy cropped up over the murder as the spot is in the middle of a residential area where a good number of the population are elderly persons. Local residents claimed that the police patrol cars are hard to see in the area.