New Town: Swiss national found dead in guest house

Mystery shrouds the death of a Swiss national at a Guest house in New Town on Tuesday.

Police have recovered a note written in Swiss language from the room.

According to sources, the Swiss national, Peter Lukasjik rented a room in a guest house in New Town under the jurisdiction of Techno City Police Station on May 13.

He was scheduled to check out on Tuesday.The manager of the hotel on Tuesday morning tried to call him but the Swiss national did not respond.Later cops came in and broke the door of the room and found Peter lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

Earlier he was staying at a five-star hotel near Science City from where he checked out on May 13 and came to the New Town guest house.

His family members informed Kolkata Police after failing to contact him. When Kolkata Police came to know about Peter’s whereabouts in New Town it was found that he had died. It is suspected that he had committed suicide.

Police are trying to find someone who can translate the note that was recovered from the guest house room.