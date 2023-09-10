New Town: STF nabs 7 youths, seizes cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed seven youths from New Town and seized cocaine worth about Rs 35 lakh on Saturday night.



The arrested persons were produced at the Howrah Court on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody for a day. They will be produced at the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Monday again with an appeal for their police remand.

Sources said that earlier on August 29, two drug smugglers, including a woman, were arrested from the Howrah Railway Station for possessing 86 grams of cocaine which costs about Rs 20 lakh in the grey market.

After the duo was taken into police custody, cops grilled them and came to know that a consignment of cocaine was scheduled to be exchanged somewhere in New Town. After getting the information, STF officials activated their sources in New Town and learnt that the deal would be executed in a place close to a university as the area is less populated and movement of police there is rare.

Acting on a tip-off, STF officials began vigilance in the said area in the afternoon. Around 8 pm, police spotted a car and a two-wheeler in which six youths were waiting for someone.

After a while, the dealer arrived. As soon as all the accused persons came to one place, police surrounded them.

During the search, it was found that the man identified as Avinash Kumar of Agra in Uttar Pradesh had come with 165 grams of cocaine to deliver it to these youths. Later, a case was registered at the Techno City Police Station by the STF and all seven of them

were arrested.