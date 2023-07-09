New Town: Residents hold rally for being prevented from voting

Kolkata: Residents of New Town who were prevented from voting on Saturday walked in a protest rally on Sunday evening.



The rally commenced from the New Town bus stand and concluded at the Narkelbagan Crossing.

There, protestors put up a blockade for a few moments as a part of their movement and later dispersed. On Sunday more than 500 people had taken part in the rally.

On Saturday, outsiders had allegedly captured the polling booths across New Town under New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) jurisdiction and forced the voters to return without voting.

It is alleged that the goons obstructing the movement of voters were brought from adjacent areas of New Town.

It was also alleged that police were inactive throughout Saturday.

“We the people of New Town were unable to vote as the hooligans were everywhere blocking the roads. Is this kind of scenario expected in a city like New Town? Also, we are against the decision of including New Town in Panchayats,” said Subrata Tigga, a resident of Action Area IIB.