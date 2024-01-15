New Town: NKDA plans to install more CCTVs in Action Area 2

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is planning to add more CCTV cameras in Action Area (AA) 2, especially in the parks and places where people hang out regularly to enhance the security.



According to sources, recently Bidhannagar City Police has recommended the NKDA to install the CCTV cameras as in the recent past many cases of theft were reported from AA2. Also a large number of construction works are going on at the AA2 areas. Besides, the movement of outsiders has also increased in the area.

Local residents of AA2B said that though the CCTV cameras were installed along the Eco Space-bound road and the road connecting Biswa Bangla Sarani with Eco Space-bound road (Street 501), the by lanes where people live are not covered under CCTV camera surveillance.

“It would help us to stay safe if CCTV cameras are installed in the area as we heard that several thefts had taken place in the past few months. Also many outsiders are seen in the area. If CCTV cameras are installed, the culprit can be traced easily by the police. Unavailability of such cameras lead to nothing after a crime,” said a resident.

However, recently several cameras in addition to the existing ones were installed on Biswa Bangla Road for traffic purposes. Among those, a few are reportedly capable of reading the registration plates of the running vehicles. It may be mentioned that NKDA has already installed CCTV cameras at the community markets and public cycle stands earlier.