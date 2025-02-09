New Town minor’s death case: Autopsy reveals victim ‘strangled to death’

Kolkata: The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl whose body with torn apparel was recovered from a bush on land near the Lohapool in New Town on Friday morning has revealed that she was strangled to death.

One of the several CCTV footage recovered by the police during the course of the investigation has identified the minor seated in between two youths on a motorcycle. The sleuths are trying to find out where they went.

Evidence of using force on the minor has also been found with injuries in her genitals and nail scratches in several parts of her body. However, the allegations of rape that surfaced can be ascertained only after the detailed post-mortem report matched with other evidence.

The victim was earlier a resident of Shyamnagar area in New Town but presently lived in Gouranganagar area. The victim was seen along with two youths from Gouranganagar to Jatragachi. Tracing the two youths is the top priority for the sleuths to unearth the case.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has already been registered by the police.