New Town: Meghalaya Police arrest three B’deshi nationals from Hatiara

Kolkata: Three Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly arrested by the Meghalaya Police on Sunday from Hatiara area under the jurisdiction of Eco Park Police Station in New Town.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town division of Bidhannagar Commissionerate said that three persons were picked by the Meghalaya Police. However, he did not confirm or reject the information about the accused people being Bangladeshi nationals.

According to sources, on Sunday a police team from Shillong reportedly approached the cops of Eco Park Police Station requesting assistance in apprehending a few persons who are accused of several cases in Meghalaya. While tracking the mobile phone’s tower location, the Meghalaya Police spotted them in Hatiara. Accordingly, with assistance from the local police, the three accused were nabbed from a flat in Hatiara. They were taken to Meghalaya on transit remand.

It may be mentioned that a former political leader from Bangladesh was arrested on November 29 night from a hotel in Kolkata’s Park Street area.